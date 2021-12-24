People are perplexed by a mysterious post on a busy beach.

A mysterious post on a renowned Merseyside beach has people perplexed.

The post, which was discovered on Ainsdale Beach, has left many people wondering what it means and why it’s there.

People have been guessing what the name of the wooden poll dubbed “Jocky’s Post” signifies.

A local Facebook community was used by one person to pose the crucial question.

They wrote: “Does anyone know what this on Ainsdale Beach means? I’m curious.” People were fast to respond, confident in their knowledge of the proper response.

As one woman put it: “Jocky’s Post, Ainsdale Beach Riders can use this marker to train their horses on the beach where three-time Grand National winner ‘Red Rum’ used to work out.” Another response was as follows: “It’s for the fishermen to be able to find their way back in the dark. It has reflective elements on it that reflect light back at them. When they are covered by drifting sand or the safe route has been altered by sand drifts, the rangers assist them in moving them. This is especially true in the winter.” The spelling error was picked up by another individual.

They had this to say: “Jockey, on the other hand, is a ‘ey’. Perhaps they couldn’t spell?!” Another person added their two cents, pointing out a grammatical problem.

They stated: “Because it’s the post used by several jockeys to time their rides, the apostrophe should also be after the plural ‘jockeys.’ It’s the Jockeys’ Post, as the name implies. If you’re going to put up a public sign, at the very least make sure the spelling and punctuation are correct!” People will continue to question what the post is actually for if there isn’t a precise explanation.