People are perplexed by a bizarre artefact buried on the beach by a woman.

A woman from Crosby has perplexed locals with a strange discovery on Crosby beach.

Claire Burgess discovered the item while walking along Crosby Beach with her dog Luna.

Luna picked up the strange-looking object from the sand, leaving onlookers perplexed as to what it was and why it was discovered on Crosby Beach.

After a tall stranger knocks on his door, Dad is stunned.

Claire used Facebook to try to figure out what his dog had discovered.

“Has anyone ever found a tooth/bone like this on the beach?” she wondered.

“It was dug out by my dog, and it is enormous.”

People are now attempting to deduce what the mysterious object is.

“It looks more like a tooth,” Nathan observed.

Marc was also quick to remark that it “looks like a tusk.”

One suggestion was to take it to the Liverpool Museum, but Claire has already contacted Natural England in the hopes of learning more about the odd find.