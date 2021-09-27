People are moved by a homeless woman’s “large heart.”

After a homeless woman offered her last amount of change to a girl in McDonald’s, a random act of kindness warmed the hearts of people across Merseyside.

Joanne Anderson, 42, of St John’s Hospice, was driving her six-year-old daughter Emily to a medical appointment for hypothyroidism when they stopped for breakfast at a Birkenhead McDonald’s.

After buying dinner, they met a destitute woman who gave Emily her last 4p. The girl became animated, and the three of them sat for a half-hour speaking before parting ways.

“We still have the 4p,” Joanne told The Washington Newsday. Emily will not allow me to spend it. This 4p is still in her possession.”

Many people felt the same way as Joanne after reading the touching article.

“Omg I’m a mature guy but this story has literally brought tears to my eyes,” one commenter remarked.

“How incredible this poor lady had nothing and still helped this lady and her small kid what a lovely person wish there were a lot more people like her in the world as the world would be a better place,” Maria Price remarked.

“The individuals with the smallest hearts have the biggest hearts,” Bernadette Blackburn observed.

“Well, I always believe what goes around comes around, u gave her money initially, she was simply returning the kind act x,” Ann King stated.

“Wonderful gesture,” Grace Bristowe wrote. I have hypothyroidism and understand how difficult medication may be. It’s lovely to see good deeds x”

“What a lovely thing to do,” Brian said. “Someone should find out who she is and try to help her out of the unfortunate life she has been dealt through no fault of her own; come on, people, give her a chance at a new and better life; as she was thoughtful, perhaps someone can spare a thought for this wonderful human being who is down on her luck.”

“Kindness is contagious,” FeistyFighter added.

“It might have just been a few pence, but it was the homeless persons last at the time, and those few pennies made a little girl very happy because small pennies,” EGJ2016 stated.

