People are missing crucial messages and medications as a result of Royal Mail delays.

People in one region of Merseyside say they’ve been waiting up to two weeks for critical supplies.

Jean Lowe is one of several New Ferry homeowners who has had issues with their mail in recent weeks.

After her heart medicine did not arrive on time despite being shipped over a week ago, the 65-year-old was compelled to travel to her local sorting office today, December 10.

Jean claimed this isn’t the first time her medication has been late, and she had to acquire an emergency prescription earlier this year due to the delays.

The mail delays in the New Ferry region are due to “resourcing challenges,” according to Royal Mail, which apologized for the inconvenience.

Jean questioned others in a Facebook community group if they were getting their mail as expected.

The Washington Newsday quoted Jean as saying: “I find it strange that some folks on that post who live only two roads away from me are getting their mail just fine.

“Because it’s my medication, I’m not happy.

“Because I’m able-bodied, I can go to the post office and chase them up, which I did today,” she says, “but there are individuals who won’t be able to do that, such as the elderly.”

Hundreds of individuals responded to Jean’s Facebook post, many of whom said they, too, had been affected by the mail delays and were awaiting critical letters and documents.

As one woman put it, “I completely agree! Not being able to keep key hospital appointments and thereby missing them.” Another person stated: “You can pick up your mail at the sorting office. Because I haven’t received mail in weeks, I’ve had to do it a few times in the last several months.” Another woman wrote, ” “For the past two weeks, I haven’t received any anticipated mail. It’s a disgrace.” “The vast majority of mail is delivered safely and on schedule,” a Royal Mail representative stated. Six days a week, we strive to deliver to all of the addresses for whom we have mail. Due to resourcing challenges, there have been occasional service delays in the New Ferry region.

“Please accept our apologies.”

