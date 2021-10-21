People are ‘living in fear’ after hearing ‘bombs’ go off almost every night.

According to local residents, people in a region of Liverpool are “living in fear” after fireworks that “sound like bombs” have been set off every night since September.

Residents in Halewood are now hoping against hope that something may be done to remedy the problem.

Since September, local resident Julie, who lives near the Doorstep Green field, has heard “rocket after rocket” every night.

It’s like “bombs going off,” she claimed, and some of the most vulnerable inhabitants are afraid to leave their houses.

“This is a regular issue, not just in Halewood, it’s everywhere,” she told The Washington Newsday, “but this year it seems to be worse than ever.” Fireworks are being sold too early in stores.

“There were restrictions last year, but it appears that this year people have gone insane.” It irritates me.

“It’s a long-term issue.” People in this area are afraid to leave their homes. These rockets are launched near homes on the field, and some people’s windows have been shattered throughout the years. It’s revolting that we have to live in such conditions.” Julie has two German Shepherds that are’stressed out’ because they are left’shaking’ every night.

“You can’t give them something to quiet them down for several weeks, maybe a couple of nights, but you can’t drug a dog,” she continued.

“It’s time for the government to get involved.” Over the years, there have been several petitions, but nothing has been done. Fireworks should not be sold until the day before the bonfire; they should not be sold six weeks before the event.

“Police would have more power to enforce it if it were a government prohibition.” It’s not just the pyrotechnics; there are also bonfires set up on the field.

“There are a lot of old and vulnerable people in this area; what may it do to them?” This is a severe situation that has to be addressed. It’s time to take action.

“Parents must be aware of their children’s whereabouts. Is it possible that they’ll return home smelling like a cigarette? Where did they get these fireworks to begin with? They’re too young, and it’s against the law.

