People are in tears after a father who passed away before Creamfields receives his final wish.

People across Merseyside have commended two strangers for fulfilling a father’s ultimate request after he committed suicide.

Stuart Mitchell, 30, of Norwich, died in July, less than a month before he was scheduled to visit the Creamfields festival in Halton, where he had already purchased his tickets for the Bank Holiday bash.

When the tickets were re-advertised online, cousins Ryan and Liam Millen from Liverpool purchased them, and they arrived in an envelope with an unexpected second envelope containing some of Stuart’s ashes.

His family requested that the lads scatter his ashes at Creamfields, as it was an event he enjoyed.

Ryan arranged for a banner to be made featuring a photograph of the father-of-one holding his three-year-old son Oliver with the words “This last dance is for you pal.”

Ryan managed to get a banner on the main stage after dragging it around the festival all weekend before organisers proposed Tiesto fire out Stuart’s ashes from a confetti cannon during his headlining finale.

Stuart’s ashes were fired into the sky as up to 70,000 ravers danced away in the Daresbury fields in a dramatic finale to the festival.

After hearing the news, hundreds of Washington Newsday readers were moved to tears, and many thanked Ryan and Liam for their generosity in making it possible.

“Such a sad story, but what an incredible thing you two lads did,” Kelly Murray commented. I cried as I read this, and I commend you both for honoring him in such a meaningful way x.”

“Absolutely amazing,” stated Lisa Dodgson. So heartbreaking, yet so wonderful to have been a part of his ultimate request.

“It’s incredible to place his ashes in the confetti Canon. What a wonderful tribute. “May God bless him.”

“Crying real tears, what a fantastic tribute,” Greg Vogiatzis added.

“Awe this has given me goose bumps fantastic done fellas hope this has brought peace to his family xx,” Donna Stinchcomb said.

“What a lovely homage, and what a send-off,” Lee Mullin said. Well done, gentlemen, and I hope Stuart Mitchell’s family sees the silver lining in what has been a difficult situation. Stay safe and well.”

“Words cannot,” Ryan, of Halewood, said.

