People are fleeing New Orleans as Hurricane Ida approaches.

People are evacuating New Orleans as Hurricane Ida intensified faster than forecasted by city officials.

Ida, which is expected to make landfall on Sunday, is showing no signs of diminishing, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans, and the hurricane is expected to intensify quickly as it enters the Gulf.

LaToya Cantrell, the city’s mayor, said there isn’t enough time to put in place the traffic control systems required for a mandatory evacuation.

She called for voluntary evacuations and told those who remained in the city to “hunker down” during a press conference on Friday.

Ida is a “dramatic threat” to the inhabitants of New Orleans, according to residents, who must be in their safe spaces by midnight on Saturday.

Due to a shortage of time, Ms Cantrell indicated that the city did not want people on the road, where they would be in more risk from the Category 4 hurricane.

“Hurricane Ida poses a significant threat to the residents of New Orleans,” she stated. We don’t have much time on our hands.”

“Both the National Weather Service and the governor of Louisiana have stated that we do not have enough time to execute contraflow.

“As a result, the city is unable to order a forced evacuation since we lack the necessary time.

“We’ve switched to voluntary evacuation – now is the time, without a doubt. Furthermore, it really does speak to the necessity to shelter in place, bunker down, as we’ve had to do in the past due to a lack of time, which is extremely important.

“By midnight tomorrow, we want our people in their safe spaces. That is absolutely critical.”

Ida could hit New Orleans exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the city.

Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards urged residents to use the time they have left to prepare during a news conference earlier on Friday.

“Please use all of the time you have between now and tomorrow night to prepare yourself and your family for the storm,” he warned.

“Don’t take it lightly. This is going to happen.” “The summary comes to an end.”