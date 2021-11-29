People are enraged by ‘daft’ development designs that will be a ‘eyesore.’

Angry homeowners are concerned that plans to renovate a building and add more flats will be a ‘eyesore’ in their neighborhood and cause traffic congestion.

Residents in Wirral have spoken out against plans to construct a property on Market Street, calling the proposal “crazy.”

The mostly vacant site in Hoylake, which was once home to the former William Hill, which closed its doors last year, is now a two-story building.

An independent developer now plans to transform the structure by adding another floor to make eight apartments.

On October 11, a change of use and conversion of the first floor, as well as the construction of an extra storey to form eight apartments, was submitted for the property on Market Street.

The current building houses Babylicious, an independent children’s retailer, and William Hill, which are said to be unaffected by the plan, with the proposal stating that “the ground floor of the building will remain as retail units.”

However, many people on the Wirral, particularly those who travel frequently in the area, have expressed their opposition to the plan.

Jo Gamble, who grew up in Elm Terrace off Elm Grove, is against the plan, claiming that it will exacerbate traffic congestion in the area.

“It’s always jammed with automobiles down that road,” she told The Washington Newsday, “especially when people are dropping off or picking up their kids from the School of Dance.”

“Due to the large number of automobiles parked on the side streets in Hoylake, it’s often difficult to go down or pass other cars.”

Local Anna Percival-Harris asked residents to visit the application page and protest the plans in a post on a community Facebook page regarding the planning application.

“Take a look at this planning application if you live on Shaw Street, Rudd Street, Melrose Avenue, Trinity Road, Hadfield Avenue, or Elm Grove,” she wrote.

“On the main road with little parking, someone wants to construct a third level and create eight additional flats (it’s the old William Hill shop).”

“I work close and struggle to find parking, and I’m familiar with the neighborhood.””

