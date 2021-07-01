People are encouraged to make small gestures to support the LGBTQ community.

Local businesses are being encouraged to put Pride flags in their windows as a mark of support with Liverpool’s LGBT+ population, according to Liverpool MP Dan Carden.

The fear, fury, and defiance felt by LGBT+ people in Merseyside and beyond were prompted by a series of attacks in Liverpool city centre.

Violent assaults on young kids that left them bloodied and injured became viral on Instagram.

After a man tries to entice her into a car, a terrified schoolgirl flees.

The suspected hate crimes were condemned by both Metro Mayor Steve Rotherham and Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell.

Last week, the LGBT+ community in Liverpool came out in force to protest recent attacks. Joanne Anderson, Liverpool’s newly elected mayor, addressed during the event.

Mr. Carden, who is gay, has now posted a video to his social media accounts showing him traveling around town and talking to individuals at local shops.

Regarding recent violence against LGBT+ individuals, he added in the video: “We’ll talk to some local businesses about putting up Pride flags to show that they’re a welcoming environment and to express unity.

“We need people to stand up and say that this is not acceptable. That is the essence of pride.”

“There’s been a huge influx of really alarming hate crimes targeting mostly young LGBT people,” Samuel East, LGBT+ officer in Carden’s Walton constituency Labour Party, who was accompanied the MP on the walkaround, said. As a result, it’s critical to establish this network of community safe places so that everyone in our city feels protected.”

Dan Carden gave a speech in the House of Commons today on growing up gay and the impact it had on his mental health and alcohol abuse.

He stated, ” “You might be having doubts about your relationships, gender, or sexuality. It’s terrifying.

“There’s reason to be concerned. Coming out is difficult, and you may suffer as a result. But what you probably haven’t been told is that disguising who you are as an adult will only cause you more pain.”