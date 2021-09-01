People are dubbing this tiny city center venue the “greatest bar in town.”

Customers have dubbed a small club in Liverpool’s city center “the best bar in town.”

BoBo is located on Castle Street and is the “little sister” to Abditory Bar, which is located on Queen Avenue just a few blocks away.

According to TripAdvisor reviews, the tiny pub is described as a “wine cafe” and has swiftly grown popular.

For the last time, a bar in Liverpool’s city centre has closed its doors.

The Iberian Wine Bar offers tapas and a variety of cheeses, as well as being dog-friendly.

It serves food and drink influenced by Spanish and Portuguese culture, with a dine-in menu and a retail counter where customers may purchase fresh Pastel de Nata.

Customers describe the bar as “very authentic” and “the nicest bar in town.” BoBo’s service and “beautiful” ambiance have also been appreciated.

“Such a nice little find,” one customer commented on TripAdvisor. Small, intimate setting, ideal for catching up!! You can have a full tapas dinner, a few appetizers, a glass of wine, or a cocktail.

“I also like that the menu isn’t too long!! They concentrate on a fewer number of items and execute them really well. Totally genuine!!!”

“Such a great atmosphere, we felt at rest – even during this really stressful period,” a second added. We ordered tapas and I had a lavender spritz, which was delicious!

“The staff was quite friendly and helped us feel at ease. I’m looking forward to returning soon.”

“Best bar in town,” said a third. We happened onto this establishment while going down Castle Street and realized it was brand new, so we decided to give it a try. This location is excellent; the personnel is extremely helpful and pleasant, and the interior decor is stunning.

“The food and drink menu is extensive, and the wine list is excellent.

This is a fantastic addition to Castle Street, and I can’t recommend it highly enough.”

BoBo recently launched its new monthly wine club events, in which attendees can participate in a 90-minute tasting session to learn about new, uncommon, and unusual vintages.

Click here for more information on BoBo’s Wine Club.