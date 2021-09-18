People are donating to Alabama YouTubers who died from COVID in order to slam anti-vaccine activists.

A GoFundMe campaign to support a couple renowned for refusing vaccinations who died of COVID has gotten a lot of backlash for their anti-vaccine stance.

The Alabama Pickers, also known as Dusty and Tristan Graham, had a big following on YouTube for their channel, which offered ideas on how to market old and antique items.

Dusty Graham was dismissive of mask mandates in one video on their now-defunct YouTube channel, saying, “still haven’t gotten the you know what,” before adding, “still not planning on getting it,” according to AL.com.

According to the web campaign, Tristan died on August 25 as a result of coronavirus complications, and Dusty died on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, Dusty and Tristan have both died away,” Windsor Graham, the couple’s daughter, wrote on a fundraising website for funeral expenses, “thank you for all the wonderful messages and aiding us at this trying time.”

Messages critical of the Huntsville couple’s anti-vaccination ideas were, however, among the gifts.

“Sorry for your loss, but not sorry,” one said, “the world has now rid itself of two people who most certainly caused other deaths by their stupidity,” adding, “they have moved on to another area and are presumably screaming at the top of their lungs, get vaccinated!”

Another person claimed that the pair had “played Russian Roulette, urged everyone else to play it, and then killed themselves, leaving you to pick up the pieces.” I’m making a $5.00 donation because I respect your bravery.”

“I gave because I hope others would read the many posts on here telling them to get the vaccine,” one person commented, adding that “real people are dying.” Especially those who are so opposed to vaccination.”

There were, however, a number of expressions of support and condolences, including some that stated the pair could teach us something.

