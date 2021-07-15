People are divided on whether or not the state pension age should be decreased.

Many readers of the Liverpool ECHO have voiced their opinions on whether the state pension age should be decreased.

This week, a petition asking the government to raise the State Pension age to 60 “immediately” gained traction.

The present state pension age is 66, but it is expected to climb in the future, owing to an increase in life expectancy, according to the government.

Although the petition does not yet have enough signatures to elicit a reaction from the government, it has ignited a lively discussion on our Facebook page.

We asked our Facebook followers if they think the state pension age should be decreased, and if yes, how much. More than 500 of you have weighed in on the topic, with the majority of you agreeing that decreasing the retirement age has significant advantages.

“Pension age should be reduced to 60, allowing younger people to embark on the professional ladder and allowing people who have worked for 40 years plus the opportunity to slow down if they wish to,” Ruth Hodkinson said.

Lee Crosby addressed the topic of assisting young people in gaining employment, saying, “(the age should be changed to) 60 and then all the positions would be accessible for younger people, job recycling.”

Many people in their sixties have had the goalposts moved for them just before they are able to retire, according to our online readers. Jan Kostanczuk believes that the retirement age should be lowered to 60:

“As a cleaning supervisor, it may be full-on heavy work. I’m 64 now and have two years left. It’s a long time, 32.5 hours.

“It should be possible to continue working, but that option has been removed. My entire life was geared on retiring at the age of 60.”

