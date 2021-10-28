People are crying because letters are being mailed through their doors.

After losing his wife, an elderly man was brought to tears when he received an unexpected letter.

To fight loneliness in the community, the letters are being personally delivered to senior individuals around Halton Village.

Sam Pritchard, 39, came up with the concept for the initiative, which involves children around the area designing letters and posting them in a specially designated post box.

According to Lancs Live, they are then hand delivered to older individuals in the region in the hopes of sparking a dialogue and making them feel less lonely.

Sam believes that the idea will inspire other communities to keep an eye out for one another and strike up a conversation with someone who hasn’t spoken to many people in the past year.

During lockdown, Sam was appointed as the coordinator of Halton’s Neighbourhood Watch Scheme.

The Neighbourhood Watch Scheme listed three goals to achieve by 2021, one of which was to reduce loneliness, which is especially important given Halton’s aging population.

They started with monthly litter pick-ups and invited residents to join them for a cup of tea afterwards.

Sam said she was inspired to undertake one random act of kindness every day about seven years ago.

She learned of an American effort called ‘The World Needs More Love Letters,’ which provides participants with a small bit of information about a receiver who is in need of a moment to brighten their day.

Sam said it would be “wonderful” if Halton children who “enjoy painting” could make cards for as many residents as possible to help them feel less lonely, borrowing inspiration from the global project.

Sam constructed a post box at the Halton Community Centre after getting a grant from the Parish Council to make it “particularly nice” for the children who wanted to send a letter.

The designated delivery place for ‘Cards Fighting Loneliness,’ which is collected every Friday at noon, is the special post box.

Sam thinks that the distribution point may be transformed as a venue for youngsters to write letters to Santa Claus in the coming months.

Sam gives each writing participant a 'volunteer kit,' which includes blank cards and stamps.