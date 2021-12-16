People are charging their phones incorrectly, causing damage.

Nothing is more inconvenient than having your phone battery drain when you’re at an event.

With Christmas approaching and, presumably, some family gatherings (if covid limitations permit), you’ll want to make sure your phone is fully charged so you can avoid uncomfortable dinnertime chats.

Similarly, if you’re hoping for one of the latest smartphones to emerge under your Christmas tree, you’ll want to know how to keep it charged and maintain its battery’s health.

In comparison to the rest of the country, Liverpool has a high rate of covid infection.

Because, according to one tech website, charging it all at once overnight could harm it.

According to Battery University, which is owned by Cadex, leaving your phone plugged in after it has been fully charged is highly terrible for the battery.

That includes leaving it to charge while you’re sleeping.

Their theory is that leaving it hooked in to a power source puts the battery under a lot of stress.

The concept is that it receives “trickle charges” on a regular basis to keep it at 100 percent.

This high-tension state can harm the battery’s chemistry, and the only way to avoid it is to remove it from charge as soon as it reaches 100 percent.

In fact, the website argues that piecemeal charges are preferable to a single continuous charge, which is absolutely contrary to what we’ve all been doing for years.

The site provides these easy suggestions for charging lithium-based batteries in order to extend the battery’s life and, in turn, the life of your phone:

When the battery is fully charged, turn off the device or disconnect the load on charge.

Charge at a temperature that is comfortable for you. Do not charge while the temperature is below freezing.

A partial charge of lithium-ion is preferable than a complete charge.

The battery may not be fully charged when the “ready” indication appears since not all chargers apply a full topping charge; a 100 percent charge on a fuel gauge may be a lie.

If the battery becomes abnormally heated, stop using the charger and/or the battery.

Before keeping an empty battery, give it a charge (40–50 percent SoC is best).

Another tech site, uk.pcmag.co.uk, agrees and recommends disconnecting your phone if you wake up in the middle of the night. “The summary has come to an end.”