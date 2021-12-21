People are being urged to scale back their Christmas preparations as a lockdown approaches.

According to a Government minister who has revised his own plans, people should enjoy a “cautious” Christmas.

Steve Barclay told LBC that this year’s Christmas celebrations were smaller than usual, with only his in-laws in attendance.

“We are telling people that they should continue with Christmas, but do so cautiously,” the Cabinet Office minister stated. That is exactly what I intend to accomplish with my own family.

“By possessing the booster, we can all safeguard our families and friends.”

“I think it’s thinking about how many people we need to see,” he continued when asked what a cautious Christmas is. Some members of my family will be unable to join us for the holidays. Others will not be joining us, including my wife’s parents.” Mr. Barclay stated that the government will “look hard at the data” to determine whether or not a circuit-breaker shutdown will be implemented after the holidays.

“We are looking hard at the statistics,” Mr said when asked if the measure was being examined by LBC. “There is much we still don’t know about the severity of Omicron, how it relates to hospital admissions.”

“We’re looking at the London data in particular because there’s a larger prevalence of Omicron in London.”

“I think it is fair that the Cabinet has a full and robust discussion,” Mr Barclay said when asked if he was among Cabinet members who called for more data before new limitations were imposed.

“That is exactly what one would expect. We must strike a balance between saving lives and preserving livelihoods.”