People are being encouraged to avoid making common mistakes that could result in their homes being broken into.

A crime expert has offered advice on how to secure your home from would-be burglars during the holiday season.

As gifts are shared and stashed ahead of the big day, opportunistic crooks have been known to take advantage of the Christmas season.

And, with police recently issuing a warning to homes in one region of Merseyside about burglars, crime prevention advice is more important than ever.

A flurry of attempted break-ins was reported in Crosby only last week.

Neighbors in the Moorfield Road area turned to Facebook to report a man attempting to enter homes and open car doors.

The posts caused one local father to check his surveillance footage and realize that he, too, had been targeted.

“We like to feel protected in our own houses,” he told The Washington Newsday, describing the clip as “quite disturbing.”

“We have a little daughter and another on the way, and we relocated here because it’s a pleasant neighborhood.” It’s a shame that people exploit people who work hard to make a living.” While many people fear burglaries at night, according to Lee Curran, a lecturer in criminology and criminal justice, offenders generally strike during the day.

“As night comes earlier in the day, your home is left in darkness, seeming uninhabited and attractive to burglars,” explained the Deputy Head of School at University Centre St Helens.

“Leaving your house unattended all day without considering how it appears in the evening could jeopardize your property.”

“If you turn off your lights during the day but leave them on at night when there are no cars on the driveway and the curtains are still drawn, it will stand out a mile and an opportunist burglar will take advantage of the situation.”

“When you’re not at home, make your house look lived in.” Leave a light on or set a timer for it – subtle lighting is sometimes preferable to bright lighting.

“If you turn on the ‘big light,’ the house will be illuminated, and if your curtains and blinds are still open, it will be easier to see that there is no one at home.”

