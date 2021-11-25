People are begging her to leave her husband after she posts his strange behavior online.

It’s natural for individuals to change over time, but when the tables flip just minutes after they’ve achieved something they wanted, it almost appears like they were planning this all along.

A woman recently posted on Reddit’s AITA thread about how her husband’s behaviors have been bothering her.

“I used to think I was reasonable, but his failure to understand makes me believe I’m mad,” she wrote, adding that she’s only posting this anonymously because she’s had the same conversation with her husband over and over, but to no avail.

The woman and her spouse share an apartment.

She goes to work every day at 7:00 a.m. and returns only at 7:00 p.m. When she returns, the lights are turned on in every room, and the kitchen and bathroom sinks are filled with water. “They are on all day, every day, according to him.” She explained, “I can’t work from home, and we’re squandering a lot of money.”

Given that this was a reoccurring occurrence, the wife inquired as to why this occurred, to which her husband stated that it was impossible for him to turn off the lights and turn off the faucets. It wasn’t “impossible,” according to the OP, and all he had to do was use his hands. “You have hands and you choose not to work as a mechanic,” he responded, “so I may choose not to turn it off as well.” She tried to reason with him, explaining that they are not the same, and that it was just adding to their expenses. She also pointed out that wasting resources is bad, but “he believes it’s the same thing because I can technically be a mechanic but choose not to, so why does he have to choose to turn off the lights?” When the woman is not at work, she follows him in turning off the lights, which causes him no inconvenience, implying that “he simply refuses to turn them off himself,” she added.

The woman claimed that whenever she tries to reason with her husband, he tells her that she is nagging him and that she should simply leave him alone.

People had a lot to say about the man's actions, and the Reddit post quickly went viral.