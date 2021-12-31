People are becoming aware that they are living in a community with “no streets.”

One Merseyside town has no “streets,” a peculiarity that leaves inhabitants perplexed.

There are no recorded streets in Maghull, and no street names in the municipality include the word’street.’

There are no streets by name in the town, despite the fact that there are many streets by definition.

Residents are baffled as to why this peculiarity exists.

According to geographic.org, there are no streets in Maghull, but there are closed, groves, roads, avenues, and drives.

Since Roman times, Britain has had paved roads known as’streets.’

High Streets and Main Streets are essential parts of cities and towns around the country, with stores, taverns, and cafés providing the vitality of communities.

One resident wrote in a local Facebook group in response to a recent piece in The Washington Newsday: “I recently saw an article that claimed Kirkby lacked streets…

“Isn’t there no such thing as’streets’ in Maghull?”

Is there anyone who can prove me wrong?”

For many, this was the tipping point. “Can’t think of any….all Lanes, Drives, and Avenues!” said one individual. “Reckon you’re right yano,” remarked another. One person quickly pointed out that Maghull has many streets, but none of them are named: “The fact that the term Street is a noun has been proven incorrect. Enjoy.”