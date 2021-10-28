People are awestruck by the ‘unreal’ pink color of the sky across Merseyside.

Many folks in Merseyside awoke this morning to a ‘amazing’ colourful sky above them.

As the sun rose across Liverpool, Wirral, and beyond, the sky turned pink with bursts of orange, purple, and yellow.

Some early risers took photos and shared them on social media, praising the colors as “unreal” and “amazing.”

People should be cautious after receiving mysterious Amazon packages on their doorstep.

Isla McMahon, a Twitter user, said: “Right now, the sky is entirely cloudy, yet there is an incredible pink light behind them.

“It’s impossible to picture, but if you’re now doom-scrolling, take a short look outside to see what I’m talking about. Beautiful.” “Amazing colourful sky out there this morning,” said another. “Sky looks wonderful,” added a third, and “Pink sky make getting up at half six a lot easier,” said a fourth. However, not everyone thought the sky was beautiful, with some describing it as ominous or spooky.

“Sky’s a bizarre color looks like Armageddon,” Twitter user @poshscouser tweeted.

“It’s rather creepy out there this morning, the sky is a truly deep orange color – a photo doesn’t do it justice,” a second Twitter user said.

“The sky is looking like an apocalypse right now,” said another.

Readers frequently inquire as to how and why the sky appears to be such a stunning and odd color at times, and the answer could be due to a variety of factors.

Last year on Merseyside, another weird pink sky was generated by tomatoes, according to The Washington Newsday.

For the past year, LED lights have been used to aid the growth of a Scarisbrick tomato plant named Flavourfresh Salads.

The lights, which are a blend of blue and red, are utilized in greenhouses and seem brilliant pink when combined.

The nursery manager at Flavourfresh, Andy Liggat, recently told The Washington Newsday: “The weather is the reason you have such a gorgeous colored sky.

“On a clear night, you won’t be able to see it, but if it’s rainy, pouring, or foggy, the LED lights will shine on the cloud, giving it that glow.”

Experts at the Met Office told The Washington Newsday that it could be due to cloud formations. “The summary has come to an end.”