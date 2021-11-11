People are avoiding Merseyrail after a man was punished for breaking ‘ridiculous’ restrictions.

Users of public transportation are being ‘put off’ by a system that has been described as “in the dark ages.”

Rail passengers are being fined despite purchasing tickets online; nevertheless, due to a technicality, the ticket must be printed in order to be legal.

When his son Josh bought a railway ticket through Trainline to visit his girlfriend in Ormskirk, he was unaware of the prohibition, according to Barry Ward.

The two agreed to go on a day trip to Liverpool, but he was fined £20 at Liverpool Central Station despite having documentation that he had paid £7.40 for a ticket from Ormskirk online.

Readers of Washington Newsday were eager to weigh in on whether the man, who hails from Glossop, deserved to be fined.

Sue Anderson expressed her displeasure at the situation, saying, “Appalling!” When people act like way, it makes me want to avoid using the train. What gives that e-tickets are now accepted everywhere but there?” According to James Boyhan, “Merseyrail still does not have an e-ticketing system in place as of 2022. There are two perspectives on this.

“Merseyrail must adapt to the changing times. On the other hand, the current system ensures that people are employed. It needs to be sorted in either case.” Jack Farron went on to say: “It’s a little brusque. Merseyrail should advise Trainline not to sell their tickets if they aren’t going to be valid unless they are printed, in my opinion. When everyone is going paperless, it’s a silly rule.” Joanne Catterall said her 16-year-old daughter was also given a £20 voucher when she was unable to purchase a ticket at their local station due to’system rebooting.’

She claimed her daughter was directed to acquire her ticket at Central Station, where she was fined for not having one.

“It’s completely insane that Merseyrail appears to be Europe’s sole railway that doesn’t accept electronic tickets,” said Simon Heaney.

“Some Merseyrail tickets are available to purchase via Trainline,” according to the Merseyrail website, “but customers should be aware that Trainline tickets cannot be collected from Merseyrail stations.”

Before boarding a Merseyrail train, tickets purchased through Trainline must be picked up. Liverpool South Parkway station is where tickets can be picked up.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”