People are attempting to figure out what this massive new painting near a Merseyside beach is all about.

Last week, local artist Paul Curtis began painting on the abandoned Toad Hall in Ainsdale.

The painting is part of Sefton Council’s Coastal Gateway Visitor Action Plan for the year, which includes a public consultation that will run through the end of September and encourages people to submit their ideas for the building’s long-term future.

The Hall was built in the 1920s with the intention of serving as the start of a promenade, but it was never completed.

Many residents may recall the building as a popular nightclub, but it has remained vacant since it closed. Locals and big-name footballers alike frequented the nightclub.

Sefton Council has commissioned award-winning artist Paul Curtis to create his largest mural to date.

So far, the painting has vast portions of white, golden yellow, and green, as well as what appears to be a blue sky with the sea in the background.

A number of people have resorted to Facebook to speculate on the final outcome.

“A sand lizard?” said Mike Price.

“At first, I thought it was a tiny jack toad,” Katie Netherway said, “but now I’m not so sure.”

“Surely the golden sand dunes?” wrote Olive Gee.

The painting is a “secret,” Paul previously told The Washington Newsday, adding that it will “have an evident link to the region” and that “people will start to puzzle it out as it proceeds.”

It will undoubtedly be difficult. The building’s scale is one thing, but it also has a lot of angles, slopes, corners, and recesses.

“This isn’t going to be a simple flat canvas, but I’m excited to take on these problems. Let’s hope the weather cooperates!”