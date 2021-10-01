People and companies all around the city are working to improve their neighborhoods.

The ninth annual Navajo Merseyside and Cheshire LGBTIQA Chartermark Awards honored individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Navajo celebrated its largest list of recipients to yet on Friday, October 1 at an event at City of Liverpool College, with 16 organizations from Merseyside and Cheshire receiving the prestigious Chartermark, which recognizes exemplary practice and dedication to tackling LGBT+ inequality.

Individual awards were given to a number of “unsung heroes” who work persistently to promote LGBT+ equality in their areas.

A shopper who was teased by Home Bargains employees triumphs.

A secondary school in Crosby, a youth organization in Wirral, and a café on Lark Lane were among the winners this year.

Dr Helen Galbraith, Pro-Vice Chancellor at the University of Chester, and Serena Kennedy, Chief Constable of Merseyside Police, delivered speeches at the ceremony, which was webcast live on YouTube.

“Navajo is administered by volunteers, and over 14 years we have witnessed some wonderful changes in the practices of all our Chartermark partners,” said Navajo chairperson Tony Griffin. So, I’m confident that you will have benefited from those excellent practice modifications at some point.

“This year, we have our largest list of winners ever, as well as individual accolades like the Navajo Champions award for unsung heroes and sheroes, the Navajo Next Generation Award, and The Imogen Christie Trans Visibility Award to honor the life of our wonderful friend.”

The complete list of this year’s Navajo Award recipients may be found below.

Unsung Heroes Award: Jane Roden Memorial Navajo Champions

The Navajo Champions Unsung Heroes Award honors those who have strived to advance LGBT+ equality yet have gone unnoticed.

Aisla Houghton-Foster, a higher education student engagement officer at Hugh Baird College, was named the winner this year.

Aisla’s work focuses on assisting students from various backgrounds in getting the most out of their education. She’s also the leader of the college’s transgender support organization.

“I honestly don’t know what to say,” Aisla said as she accepted the medal.

“I believe there are a lot of fantastic people here who are doing a lot of great things for the LGBT+ community in general.

“The fact that we are here in this room is significant, and it demonstrates the diversity of people.”

“The summary comes to an end.”