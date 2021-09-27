Pennywise the Clown has been compared to the ‘devil dog’.

After giving its neighbors the “death gaze” from behind a fence, a “devil dog” has been linked to Pennywise the Clown.

The dog became viral after @thegallowboob tweeted a photo of it with the message, “Never been more afraid of a dog.”

It has received over 200,000 likes, with another 2,000 people commenting on the scruffy-looking dog.

Others have paired the dog with Stephen King’s Pennywise the Clown and Michael Jackson’s Thriller in memes.

“They better cast him in that Cujo remake,” one person commented, while another added he looked “straight out of Pet Sematary.”

A third commenter described the dog as having “some serious Sweeney Todd vibes,” adding, “I have a hunch there are a lot of bones lying around that back yard.”

“That dog is strategizing how to make your death look like a tragedy while terrifying the entire neighborhood simply to send a message,” one commenter joked.

“It doesn’t want to be patted; all it wants is an entire movie’s worth of vengeance.”