Pennsylvania’s Attorney General, who oversaw the investigation into clergy abuse, will run for Governor in 2022.

According to the Associated Press, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who authored a grand jury report in 2018 about the cover-up of sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses in the state, will announce his candidacy for governor on Wednesday.

Shapiro, 48, has been an elected official for over two decades. As Attorney General, he issued the sexual abuse report that sparked 20 other investigations across the country. The case also served to strengthen Pennsylvania’s legislation and persuade the nation’s bishops to accept sexual abuse standards.

Shapiro will announce his candidacy for governor of Pennsylvania during a speech in Pittsburgh, according to Will Simons, Shapiro’s campaign communications director.

Shapiro was a state representative and leader of the Montgomery County commissioners board before being elected as the state’s top prosecutor in 2016, despite having no law enforcement experience and limited courtroom experience.

It’s unclear who Shapiro would face in the autumn 2022 race if he wins the Democratic nominee. State senators, business executives, a former congressman, and others are among the big and expanding pool of potential and declared GOP contenders seeking their party’s endorsement.

Shapiro has benefited from a tight friendship with Governor Tom Wolf, a fellow Democrat who is forbidden from seeking a third term by the state law. Shapiro has Wolf’s support and the Democratic field to himself thus far. In two successful statewide campaigns, he’s proven to be a powerful fundraiser, with $2.7 million in his campaign account at the start of 2021.

Shapiro was re-elected by 4.5 percentage points against a candidate with no name recognition or campaign funds. He helped lead the public relations and legal battle against Trump and his associates’ bogus assertions that Democrats cheated in the presidential election, both on television and in court lawsuits from Pennsylvania to the United States Supreme Court.

These allegations laid the groundwork for what Republicans are now calling a “forensic inquiry” into the 2020 race, prompting a legal battle from Shapiro’s office over subpoenas issued by a Republican-controlled Senate committee to state election officials.

Officials from the state Republican Party have long accused Shapiro of abusing his position as attorney general to further his political ambitions. This is a condensed version of the information.