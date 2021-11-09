Pennsylvania school districts have filed a lawsuit against GOP leaders over increased education funding.

According to the Associated Press, Pennsylvania school districts are suing Republican legislators, accusing them of spending less money on education than other states.

According to the six districts involved in the dispute, K-12 education accounts for around 38% of the state’s budget. The proportion is lower than the national average of 47%. The plaintiffs in the action are 500 school districts across the state, all of which are located in areas with lower property values and family income.

Property taxes, according to the lawsuit, create a “system of haves and have nots” in which wealthier districts spend more on education than poorer districts, resulting in greater class sizes and inappropriate equipment in underfunded schools.

They also claim that the state’s constitution’s Education Clause is being violated by the lack of support. “Provide for the maintenance and support of a full and efficient system of public education,” says this clause. According to counsel representing House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who is cited as a defendant in court filings, Republican leaders accuse the districts of fearmongering and promoting a “dystopian vision of Pennsylvania’s school system.”

In a June filing, Cutler claimed that spending disparities “are not due to the state spending an unusually [let alone unconstitutionally]small amount of money on education in lower-wealth districts, but rather because some high-wealth districts simply chose to raise and spend large amounts of local revenues to support their public schools.”

Governor Tom Wolf’s press secretary, Beth Rementer, declined to comment on whether the government was taking sides in the litigation. “The existing system of school funding results in some districts having much lower per-pupil allocations than pupils in other districts, resulting in disparities in the current system,” she stated. The trial will most likely last several weeks.

The case comes seven years after a group of districts in the state went to court to challenge an unjust system.

A bewildering assortment of numbers and studies are expected as evidence, including spending figures and test results.

“Such a terrible judgement is divorced from the facts,” Cutler’s lawyers stated.

Six school districts, several parents, the NAACP state conference, and the Pennsylvania Association are all involved in the trial.