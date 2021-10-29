Penis Activists Demonstrate On LA Streets To Put An End To The ‘Small Dong Shame’

Last weekend, hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles to demand an end to the stigma surrounding small penises.

The “Small Dong March” saw men and women march through the city’s Pershing Square on Saturday, according to Sky News Australia.

According to the source, YouTubers Chad Kroeger and JT Parr planned the demonstration in an effort to eradicate the “shame” associated with penises that are smaller than usual.

“This is real, and we require your presence. I understand that some people are embarrassed to appear, but if you have a modest dong, the truth will out. So take ownership of the facts “Before the march, Kroeger and Parr, whose true identities are Tom Allen and John Thomas Parr, urged online.

In a video posted to their YouTube page on Oct. 5, the duo announced the demonstration and asked for support from people who “don’t even have a small dong or don’t even have a dong.”

“People with tiny penises will no longer be ashamed. Let us live freely and happily together “In the video, Allen is quoted as saying.

In response to the YouTubers’ call, hundreds more activists are said to have joined the march. According to the New York Post, several of those who marched were women or allies.

The marchers chanted “stop little dong disgrace,” which was written on the banner leading the march, while holding banners and wearing penis-shaped costumes.

One sign stated, “There’s nothing wrong with a little dong.”

“All dongs are created equal!” exclaimed another.

In May, men’s rights groups in South Korea staged similar protests over symbols they believed were disrespectful to men.

One of the purportedly insulting images depicted hands with thumbs and index fingers pressing toward one other, a gesture used in South Korea to imply something little. The image was also linked to a now-defunct feminist organization that used it as part of its emblem.

Three enterprises in South Korea, including the country’s largest convenience store chain, GS25, were required to remove advertisements and other content from the emblems.

According to a study published in 2020, the average length of an erect penis is between 5.1 and 5.5 inches.

A “micropenis” is defined as a penis that is less than 4 cm (1.6 inches) in length, according to another study.