Peng Shuai’s wish for privacy should be respected, according to IOC President Thomas Bach.

Thomas Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), requested that Peng Shuai’s request for privacy be respected after the IOC’s two video calls with her aroused fresh concerns about her well-being.

Concerns about Shuai’s safety grew after she withdrew from the public eye nearly six weeks ago after accusing former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault in a social media post.

The IOC stated that they have spoken to her twice now. The first occurred on November 21, and the second occurred at the start of December.

“Why don’t you respect Peng Shuai in this matter and let her decide what her priorities are?” Bach said.

The IOC, on the other hand, has not produced any transcripts or video records of what they discussed throughout their interactions.

Bach stated on Wednesday, “You have to respect this human being.” “And in such a delicate situation as Peng Shuai’s, you must make every effort to create trust.” Involvement in a human connection And, as you may imagine, this is difficult in a video call.” Others aren’t so sure about her health. Peng is clearly not safe or able to speak freely, according to Teng Biao, a human rights lawyer. It only proves that she is still alive.

In a recent CNN interview, Teng Shuai, a human-rights lawyer born in China but now based in the United States, said, “Of course, Peng Shuai is not secure.” “What we know (from videos) is that she’s still alive and in China.” But she is obviously not safe or well, and she is completely under the custody of Chinese authorities, with no one knowing where she is being held.

“As a result, no one can guarantee the athletes’ safety if they travel to China.” Beijing isn’t interested in sports; what they are interested in is political monopoly. As a result, Beijing’s top objective is to retain its one-party rule.” The concerns over Peng’s safety have been so widespread that they have overshadowed a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics launched by the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Lithuania.

Peng’s situation is “fragile,” according to Bach. He’s in Switzerland for three days of executive board meetings focusing on the Games’ inauguration in Beijing. This is a condensed version of the information.