Peng Shuai: China is still facing backlash after photos and videos of a missing tennis star surfaced.

Peng Shuai, the missing Chinese tennis player, was purportedly photographed in Beijing this weekend, but officials are concerned that the visual evidence would not be enough to ensure her safety as international anxiety grows over her whereabouts.

Peng, 35, had not been seen or heard from in public since she accused former Chinese deputy premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her three years ago in a blog post on November 2. Chinese state-run media promptly removed the message, and news of the incident has been carefully restricted across the country.

Since then, world tennis organizations, as well as the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom, have expressed alarm about Peng’s absence. They’ve demanded that China offer confirmation that the tennis player is secure.

Peng was apparently photographed and videotaped during a tennis competition staged by China Open on Sunday. According to Reuters, the 35-year-old athlete was seen smiling amid guests in a dark blue jacket and white trousers on the internet footage.

Peng was also purportedly observed dining with a group of people at a restaurant in central Beijing the night before.

Officials from the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF), on the other hand, said the photographs were “insufficient” in confirming Peng’s safety and that they failed to meet international concerns.

“While it is encouraging to see her, it is uncertain whether she is free and capable of making judgments and taking actions without compulsion or outside intervention. According to Yahoo Sports, WTA Chairman Steve Simon stated, “This video alone is insufficient.”

“As I’ve said from the start, I’m concerned about Peng Shuai’s health and safety, as well as the fact that the claim of sexual assault is being repressed and thrown under the rug,” Simon continued.

Peng allegedly sent the WTA an email earlier this week claiming that he is secure at home and that the sexual assault charge was false. Simon, on the other hand, feels the remark was authored by Chinese state-controlled media.

Simon added, “I have a hard time believing Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or thinks what is being attributed to her.” “Any source of compulsion or intimidation must be removed from Peng Shuai’s ability to talk freely. Her claim of sexual assault has to be true. This is a condensed version of the information.