Pence promises to support Republican governors facing Trump-backed challengers.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to support incumbent Republican governors over challengers favored by Donald Trump, potentially escalating his feud with the former commander-in-chief.

According to a Wall Street Journal report published on Saturday, Pence informed a group of these governors that he supports them at a private meeting.

Pence is supposed to have said, “I want to be clear.” “I’ll be voting for incumbent Republican governors.” Despite Trump’s continued appeal among some segments of the GOP base, many Republican leaders are keeping their distance from the former president following his defeat in the 2020 election and the GOP’s loss of Senate control, according to the story.

State officials believe that a stronger focus on local issues will be more effective than allegiance to Trump.

Trump has endorsed Republican primary opponents to half of the GOP governors up for re-election next year. According to the Journal, several of these leaders have become closer in recent years, supporting one another in the face of challenges from the former president on governor-only calls.

Meanwhile, a Democratic official on the other side of the aisle said the simmering feud between Trump and Republican governors is a good sign for his party.

According to Raw Story, “these extremist primary challenges will push Republican governors further to the right and out of the mainstream.” “Democrats’ political situation is only going to become better.” Representatives for both Pence and Trump were contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on this article.

Following the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, a gulf between Pence and Trump is said to have widened. According to former Pence press secretary Alyssa Farah, the former vice president is “ashamed” of his former running mate and may be planning to recruit some of Trump’s supporters for a prospective presidential bid in 2024.

“There are things of their joint record that I’m sure Pence is proud of, but I’m sure he’s ashamed of that [January 6] and how the former president conducted himself,” Farah said.

The impact of Trump’s endorsement was recently put to the test when Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democratic candidate. This is a condensed version of the information.