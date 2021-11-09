Pence denies photos of himself hiding during the Jan. 6 insurgency were published, according to a report.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is said to have been sheltering in the US Capitol during the January 6 insurgency, but the photos have been hidden from the public.

During an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday, ABC News Chief Washington D.C. Correspondent Jonathan Karl talked about his experience viewing the photos.

Karl said he saw the photos after speaking with the photographer, who was supposedly an official White House photographer who had spent the entire day with Pence. Karl intended to use the photos in his upcoming book Betrayal: The Trump Show’s Final Act.

Karl informed Colbert, “I got ahold of the photographer, and I actually saw all of the images.” “This is the United States Vice President, and he’s like holed up in a basement.” TONIGHT! @jonkarl discusses the images taken on January 6th that former Vice President Mike Pence does not want the public to view. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/TkzrIMkeWc November 9, 2021 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) The images allegedly show Pence and members of his family hiding at a hidden spot in the United States Capitol, which Karl described as “a loading dock in an underground parking garage.” This occurred as rioters broke into the Capitol building, aiming to prevent President Joe Biden’s electoral victory from being certified.

Pence was apparently shown a tweet from former President Donald Trump slamming him for not “having the fortitude to do what should have been done” in one photo. According to Karl, Pence is shown frowning in the photo.

However, when Karl requested permission from Pence’s staff to use the images in his book, he was flatly denied. Karl said his camp “refused to let me publish the images,” according to Colbert. During an appearance on The Late Show, Karl claimed that the photos should be made public since they are “part of the historical record.” He also stated that he feels the images would be of interest to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

Furthermore, Karl argued that because the images were shot by an official White House photographer, they are public records and should be kept as such as part of the US National Archives.