Pen Farthing’s obscenely profane mail to Government special adviser Peter Quentin has been revealed.

According to accounts, a former Royal Marine who created an animal shelter in Kabul left an expletive-laced note for a government assistant while attempting to get his workers and pets on an aircraft out of Afghanistan.

According to the Times, a leaked audio clip of Paul “Pen” Farthing berating Peter Quentin, a special adviser to defence secretary Ben Wallace, who he accused of “obstructing” efforts to organize a flight, was obtained.

After getting widespread public backing, Mr Farthing’s quest to move staff and animals from the Nowzad shelter out of Afghanistan has sparked controversy in recent days.

Despite the fact that visas were approved for his 24 employees and their dependents, Mr Farthing refused to leave without his pets and planned to flee the country with 200 dogs and cats.

The ex-marine and his animals were at Kabul airport on Friday, according to the Ministry of Defence, and clearance for their charter flight had been sponsored by the UK government.

Mr Farthing threatened to “destroy” Mr Quentin on social media if he did not help arrange the evacuation in the recorded message, which was apparently sent on Monday.

“I just discovered out that it is you who is preventing me from getting this flight out of Afghanistan for my crew and animals,” he stated. So, friend, here’s the deal. You either provide me the f****** ISAF number and authorization to enter that f****** airfield, or I’m going to turn on you tomorrow morning and the entire f****** country, as well as everyone else involved in this rescue, will know it’s you, you, who’s preventing this f****** action. Alright?”.

“I’ll get my staff out of here, and I’ll get a lot of other people out of here on this flight, and then the dogs and cats will go in the cargo hold,” he added. Only the animals are allowed to sit in the cargo hold.”

Mr Farthing requested documentation stating that his employees had been “authorized,” or he would “spend the rest of my day f****** trashing you on social media and every other f****** platform I can find.”

He stated he had served in the Royal Marines for 22 years and was “not taking.”

“The summary comes to an end.”