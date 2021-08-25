Pen Farthing’s efforts to fly animals out of Kabul, according to the Defence Secretary, have ‘diverted’ refugee evacuation.

Former Royal Marine Pen Farthing’s attempts to transport cats and dogs from his animal sanctuary to the UK, according to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, have “diverted” efforts to evacuate people from Kabul.

During a 4.30pm call with MPs yesterday afternoon, Mr Wallace acknowledged the experience was “not something I would be proud of,” according to Sky News.

Mr Wallace is also said to have stated that the animals cannot be transferred on an RAF flight due to safety concerns, and that they must be taken on the plane that Mr Farthing claims he has booked to leave Afghanistan.

If the 200 rescue animals are left behind, their future appears to be dismal, given the Taliban declared keeping dogs illegal during their prior reign of the country.

Mr Wallace reportedly told MPs, “What I wasn’t prepared to do is prioritize dogs over people,” according to Sky News. I’m sure you’ll despise me for it, but that’s my point of view; there are also some very desperate people who are in real danger.

“What I can tell you, and this is a little disturbing, is that I have soldiers on the field who have been diverted from saving those people due to erroneous stories and inaccurate lobbying. And it’s not something I’d be proud of.”

Mr Farthing has stated on numerous occasions that he hired a commercial flight out of Kabul for himself and 69 other individuals, including his animal sanctuary personnel and their close family members, which was paid for by donations from supporters of his cause.

The Devon charity worker has also offered to fill the 130 empty seats on his plane with other people who have been vetted as eligible to fly from Kabul to the UK, but he will not leave the sanctuary’s animals in Afghanistan, instead planning to transport them in the cargo hold, with Mr Wallace stating: “If the aircraft is not coming, the simple reality is that we can’t put the animals on the RAF plane.”

“The reason for this is that there are a lot of air laws, and flying to a third country would mean we’d have a lot of complications with public transportation.”

