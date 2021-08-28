‘Pen Farthing, personnel, and animals are awaiting flight out of Afghanistan,’ according to the website.

According to the Ministry of Defense, an animal sanctuary owner has made it through Kabul airport security with his creatures and is awaiting a flight out of Afghanistan.

After getting widespread public support, Paul “Pen” Farthing’s mission to transfer his staff and animals from the Nowzad shelter out of Afghanistan has sparked controversy in recent days.

Mr Farthing’s most radical supporters, according to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, have “taken up too much time” from senior officers.

Mr Farthing refused to go without his pets, despite the fact that visas were issued for his 24 employees and their family. He is attempting to move 200 dogs and cats out of the country.

Mr Wallace argued that his “Operation Ark” campaign was diverting attention away from the most vulnerable people who needed to be evacuated.

Mr Farthing and his animals were on the verge of escaping, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

“Pen Farthing and his pets were guided through the system at Kabul airport by the UK Armed Forces,” the MoD said in a tweet. They’re being looked after while he waits for transportation.”

“Clearance for their charter flight has been funded by the UK Government on the order of the Defence Secretary,” it said.

Mr Wallace claimed earlier on Friday that supporters of Mr Farthing had abused MoD employees.

Mr Farthing claimed on social media that his crew and rescue animals arrived at Kabul Airport on Thursday, only to be “turned away” due to changes in US paperwork guidelines issued a few hours earlier.

“I believe it has taken up too much time of my senior commanders dealing with this issue when they should be focused on dealing with the humanitarian crisis,” Mr Wallace told LBC.

On Thursday, Mr Wallace fired back against Mr Farthing’s supporters with a series of tweets condemning “bullying, misinformation, and threatening behavior” directed towards MoD employees.

When asked about his tweets, the Defence Secretary told LBC, “My team have been focused on a humanitarian situation for the previous two weeks.”

“I had to listen to a lot of hatred directed at my advisers and officials, mostly based on lies that someone, somewhere had blocked.”

