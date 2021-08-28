Pen Farthing and the Nowzad crew escape the airport unharmed, but they continue in Kabul.

During a “horrific” day at Kabul Airport, Devon charity worker Pen Farthing had an AK-47 gun “poked” in his face twice.

A double bomb blast killed at least 60 people outside the airport yesterday afternoon, with terrorist outfit Isis-K claiming responsibility for the atrocity.

At the time of the blasts, animal sanctuary owner Farthing, his workers, and their close families, as well as the 200 cats and dogs they care for, were being led off the airstrip.

Farthing had just been told that the Afghan workers in the party would not be allowed to escape Kabul and return to the UK on the chartered commercial jet that had been paid for by donations from the charity’s supporters.

Farthing, his staff, and the animals had received approval from the British Government to board their plane when it landed in the military airfield earlier in the day after “36 hours of hell,” but the ex-commando, who served with Plymouth-based 42 Commando and founded the animal welfare charity Nowzad while living in Exmouth, claims that US President Joe Biden changed the conditions of who could board.

Following the terrorist incident, they attempted to evacuate the airport, with Farthing claiming that their bus was targeted by the Taliban and that their driver would have been shot if he hadn’t driven in the opposite direction, despite tear gas showers.

Farthing, his employees, and the animals all made it back to the Nowzad sanctuary safely, but in an interview with the BBC, the former Royal Marine recalled the dreadful day and his group’s ordeal: “I was 300 meters within the perimeter of Kabul Airport with my team.” It took us 36 hours to get there, and all of my employees, as well as my dogs and cats, had been through hell to get there.

“The Taliban were pointing firearms in our direction. One of them accidently pulled the trigger, and it’s a miracle his aim was so bad; else, none of us would be alive right now.

“We were notified just before the horrific assaults that Joe Biden had modified the policy on who was permitted into the.”

