Pelosi Pushes Through Infrastructure Bill Despite Uncertainty About Timeline

Despite opposition from some progressive Democrats in the House, who have threatened to kill the idea unless it includes a broader extension of the social safety net, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still pressing for a vote on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, told reporters Thursday afternoon that “the clock does not stop ticking.” “Let’s not keep putting things off.” Pelosi did not provide a specific date, but she has stated that she hopes to pass the infrastructure bill on Thursday night.

President Joe Biden’s journey to Europe for climate talks was postponed for several hours on Thursday morning so he could meet with Democratic members on Capitol Hill who are opposing a separate $1.75 trillion social investment proposal known as Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Prior to Biden’s Capitol visit, the White House developed a framework to assuage progressive concerns and clear the way for the infrastructure bill’s passage.

“It’s a tremendous vision—a greater vision than we’ve seen in a long time,” Pelosi, the president’s close supporter, said of Biden’s proposal. “It’s a game-changing agenda.” The White House announced a $1.75 trillion “framework” that featured universal pre-kindergarten, improved access to home health care for elderly, climate change efforts, and other items on Biden’s agenda. Free community college, decreased prescription drug prices, and other initiatives are not included.

Its price tag is almost half of the trillions proposed by Democrats.

Pelosi admitted, “It has excellent things and it has lacking things.”

Progressive Democrats argued they wanted written legislation and confidence that the broader package of their demands would pass the Senate, where Democrats have only 50 seats, and Biden’s meeting ended without a definitive commitment from them on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Several progressives left the meeting adamant that the infrastructure bill would not be taken up.

Pelosi, who has stated repeatedly that she does not take up legislation unless she is confident that it has enough votes to pass, would not indicate how soon she believes infrastructure will be addressed. She pointed out that the federal transportation fund, which is tied to the infrastructure package, is set to expire on October 31 after being temporarily extended last month.

