Pelosi opposes a ban on legislators trading stocks, despite the fact that her family has made millions in the stock market.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is defending members’ right to buy stocks, despite calls from some progressives to make it illegal for elected officials to do so.

Pelosi stated she was opposed to MPs being able to own and trade individual stocks during her weekly press conference on Wednesday.

She stated, “We are a free market economy.” “They ought to be able to take part in that.” Senators Jeff Merkley and Elizabeth Warren, as well as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are among the Democrats who oppose the speaker. Last week, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that sitting members of Congress to sell individual stocks is “completely absurd.”

“Our access and influence should be used for the benefit of the public, not for personal gain. We shouldn’t be able to trade individual stocks based on the information we have “According to the New York Democrat,

Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon, sponsored legislation earlier this year prohibiting sitting members of Congress and their senior aides from purchasing and selling stocks, most bonds, and options contracts. The law was well-received on both sides of the aisle.

Paul Pelosi, Pelosi’s spouse, has made a fortune in the stock market. In July, Bloomberg reported that the speaker’s spouse made $5 million after purchasing 4,000 shares of Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

According to Bloomberg, a representative for the California Democrat stated that she does not own any stock and had no involvement in her husband’s business.

Pelosi has thus far declared 48 purchases totaling more than $50 million, according to House Stock Watcher. Timothy Carambat, a software programmer, built an online database of MPs’ stock activity.

According to Business Insider, Pelosi is one of the 25 wealthiest members of Congress; however, an OpenSecrets analysis indicated that over half of the members of the 116th Congress were millionaires.

Pelosi’s office was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Several MPs were heavily chastised last year for stock trades conducted in the run-up to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is looking into whether North Carolina Senator Richard Burr and his brother broke the law by selling stocks based on information that was not available to the general public and that Burr got through his elected office. After lawmakers were briefed on the situation, Burr allegedly sold $1.65 million in stock on February 13, 2020. This is a condensed version of the information.