Pelosi claims that a tax on billionaire assets would only cover 10% of the social spending bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated on Sunday that a wealth tax will “probably” be introduced, but that it will only cover 10% of the cost of the social spending measure currently being negotiated in Congress.

She estimated that a tax on the assets of billionaires would generate $200 billion to $250 billion in revenue over ten years.

The tax “has an attraction, but it doesn’t generate a lot of money…the bill hasn’t been written yet.” She remarked on CNN’s State of the Union, “We hope it will be written today and introduced tomorrow.” “Only then will the joint tax committee be able to assess what it has brought in.” We expect $200 billion to $250 billion, but we’ll need more like $2 trillion.” Among other things, the package intends to improve childcare, paid leave, Medicare, and housing, as well as combat the climate issue.

On CNN on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen indicated that a tax suggested by Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden would tax unrealized capital gains on liquid assets held by billionaires on an annual basis.

“I wouldn’t call it a wealth tax,” Yellen added, “but it would help get at capital gains, which are a huge component of the incomes of the wealthiest people and currently evade taxation until they’re realized.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Wyden’s tax proposal will include a one-time tax on gains made to date. As a result, a company founder with $5 billion in unrealized profits would pay a higher tax rate than someone who inherited the money and has no such gains under the tax code.

According to the Journal, Democrats in the House wanted to raise the corporation tax rate from 21% to 26.5 percent, the top capital gains rate from 23.8 percent to 28.8 percent, and the top individual rate from 37 percent to 39.6 percent. They also demand a 3% surtax on income over $5 million.

Republicans have chastised Democrats over planned taxation and spending expenses that are presently being negotiated, claiming that they will raise inflation and pose other concerns. Meanwhile, the National Taxpayers Union claims that a billionaire tax would make company investors struggle and add more bureaucracy to the tax system.

