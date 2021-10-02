Pelosi, bowing to progressive demands, claims that infrastructure will be passed after Democrats agree on a spending bill.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) assured House Democrats on Friday that the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill would pass if moderates and progressives could agree on President Joe Biden’s huge spending package.

Pelosi made the remarks in a letter to Democratic Caucus members after a closed-door meeting with Biden, who told reporters afterward that the party would “get this done.”

The bipartisan infrastructure measure, worth $1.2 trillion, was due to be voted on this week. Progressives insisted that the bill be attached to the funding bill, commonly known as the Build Back Better Act, and the bill was held up as a result. Democrats plan to use the Senate budget reconciliation process to pass the spending bill.

Pelosi added in the letter, “Today, President Biden honored us with his first in-person visit to our Caucus.” “He was greeted as a hero! His talk on the Biden vision’s values was well-received and passionately embraced. We look forward to the Build Back Better Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill becoming law.”

“While significant progress has been made in developing a House, Senate, and White House agreement on the Build Back Better Act, more time is required to complete the task,” Pelosi noted. “Clearly, once we reach a deal on the reconciliation bill, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill will pass.”

