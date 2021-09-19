Pedophile was sentenced to prison after asking his mother whether he may rape her young daughters.

After exchanging information portraying child sexual assault and asking a mother if he might rape her minor daughters, a 30-year-old man in England was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Dad-of-three According to the Liverpool Echo, Colin Waring, of Eastham, made the request during online talks with a lady named “Jennie” on Kik Messenger between April 30 and May 5 last year. Jennie, on the other hand, was an undercover cop, and her daughters weren’t genuine.

During their online talks, Waring stated that he wanted Jennie to allow him to rape her eldest daughter “Emily,” who was allegedly 12 years old, and her youngest daughter “Rachael,” who was allegedly 8 years old. He also sent Jennie a photo of his penis with the words “Ped Dad” — short for “pedophile father” — scrawled on it.

Waring sent Jennie a video of a 4-year-old girl being raped and a snapshot of a youngster around the age of 4 or 5 being sexually assaulted in May 2020.

After being detained and shown the proof of his crimes, the guy pleaded guilty to two charges of disseminating obscene photos of children.

He did, however, deny two counts of knowingly inciting the commission of a crime, particularly the rape of a minor under the age of 13.

During his trial, Waring claimed that he was aware that he was speaking with an undercover cop and that the dialogue was “fictional.”

Prosecutor Frances Willmott dismissed his claim, claiming that Waring meant to commit the two rapes.

Judge Murray informed Waring that he had instructed jurors not to convict him of the two crimes unless they were confident that “it was your intention to conduct the offenses of rape of a child under the age of 13.”

The court stated, “The jury were absolutely convinced that was your purpose.”

The court also stated that if Waring had genuinely raped the two girls, he would have given him an 11-year sentence. Judge Murray explained that he had to lower the amount because there was no child involved.

Waring was given a seven-year prison term with a year of supervised probation. Before he is eligible for release, he must serve at least half of his prison sentence.

In addition, Waring was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register and to follow a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for the rest of his life.

During the trial, Waring’s lawyer, Desmond Lennon, stated that there was “no true victim in the sense of.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.