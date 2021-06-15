Pedestrian on the Wirral’s M53 in the early hours of the morning

In the early hours of Tuesday June 15, Merseyside Police were alerted to reports of a person on the M53 motorway.

At 2.30 a.m., Inrix, a road and traffic monitoring service, reported a “police incident” at J2 in Wirral, between Moreton and Upton.

“M53 Northbound lane closed on exit slip road due to police incident at J2,” Inrix said at 2.50 a.m. (Moreton Spur).

“On departure slip, lane one (of two) is blocked.”

Officers were contacted to claims that someone was on the motorway shortly before 3 a.m., according to Merseyside Police’s Force Incident Manager (FIM).

According to the FIM, police were present with the individual, and the problem was small and should be resolved quickly.

