Pedalo riders attempt to retake the record by traversing the Thames.

Four adventurers, including a former England rugby player and an international athlete, are attempting to reclaim the world record for pedaloing across the Thames.

Andy Long, 43, a former England hooker who also played for Bath, Newcastle, and Northampton, and former international decathlete Alex Gibson, 43, are among the team members trying to break the current record for pedaling the 128-mile length of the river at 4mph.

Last year, they set a new record of two days, 15 hours, and two minutes, but Daniel King, Dominic Clark, Joshua Shaxson, and Tom Hartley smashed it within three weeks with a time of two days, ten hours, and fifteen minutes.

Mr Gibson told the PA news agency that he couldn’t “even imagine looking at a pedalo any longer” after last year’s attempt, but he now admits to being “somewhat upset” that their record was smashed so fast.

The team intends to raise more than £20,000 for Challenging MND, a motor neuron disease charity.

The team is led by Mr Gibson, who was diagnosed with MND in 2018, and includes Mr Long, patron of Challenging MND, as well as Alun Thomas and Joe Reed.

They set out from Lechlade in Gloucestershire on Wednesday morning, hoping to get in Teddington, south-west London, in under two days by traveling non-stop.

“This is going to be a tremendous task once again,” Mr Gibson, from Essex, said.

“Our last record was broken three weeks after we set it, so this time we’re going for broke by going nonstop throughout the night and finishing the distance in under 48 hours.

“As a former Great Britain decathlete with a competitive mindset, I was a little disappointed when the record we set last year was only three weeks later rebroken.

“In retrospect, we should have gone all out because we left too much out there.

“It has piqued my interest in redoing the event and ensuring that we make it a far more difficult marker this time.

“After all, you only live once, and mine is a shorter period of time. (This is a brief piece.)