Peaceful Protesters in Nigeria Against Police Brutality are Shot and Killed by the Army and Police: Panel.

On the shootings of peaceful protestors opposing police brutality at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos in October 2020, a Nigerian judicial panel submitted a report to Lagos’ governor.

The Associated Press received a copy of the report the panel submitted to Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and confirmed facts with an unnamed panel member and individuals close to the panel.

According to the study, officers “shot at, assaulted, and battered defenseless protestors, resulting in injuries and deaths.” The shootings killed 11 people, while four others are missing and feared dead, according to the report.

“At the Lekki toll gate, officers of the Nigerian army shot, injured, and killed unarmed, helpless, and defenseless protesters without provocation or justification, while they were waving the Nigerian flag and singing the national anthem, and the manner of assault and killing could be described as a massacre in context,” according to the report.

The police refused to allow ambulances to provide medical help to the victims, according to the report. It also accuses the cops of trying to hide the shootings.

According to the Associated Press, the panel advises “holistic police changes,” including the creation of a standing commission “to deal with allegations of human rights violations by security agents.” Sanwo-Olu said he’s formed a four-person group to work on putting the proposals into action.

A representative for the Lagos state administration did not immediately reply to an AP request for comment.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Some of those injured in the Lekki shootings told the Associated Press that the military opened fire at the demonstration area as described in the article.

Last year, Nigerians staged statewide protests against police brutality, demanding justice for those slain and arrested by police, particularly by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or SARS. The administration has abolished the unit in reaction to the demonstrations. Nigerians have long claimed that officials are reluctant to respond to allegations of police violence, and that many officers accused of wrongdoing have gone unpunished.

Following hoodlum attacks on government structures and police stations over the course of two weeks, security forces were sent on October 20 to disperse the demonstrators.

Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous metropolis, has a population of around 14 million people. This is a condensed version of the information.