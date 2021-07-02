Pc accused of beating Dalian Atkinson will face a retrial, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors have opted to seek a retrial for a police officer accused of attacking Dalian Atkinson, who played for Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, and Ipswich Town.

The action was revealed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) a week after a jury in Birmingham Crown Court failed to reach a decision in the case of 31-year-old West Mercia Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith.

Prosecutors claim Pc Bettley-Smith used excessive force after tasering Mr Atkinson outside his boyhood home in Meadow Close, Telford, Shropshire, in August 2016.

After being brought to the hospital by ambulance, Mr. Atkinson, 48, went into cardiorespiratory arrest and died about an hour later.

The Crown will seek a retrial of Pc Bettley-Smith on a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily injury, according to Rosemary Ainslie, Head of Special Crime at the CPS.

“We remind everyone that criminal procedures are ongoing and that Ms Bettley-Smith has a right to a fair trial,” Ms Ainslie added.

“It is critical that there be no online reporting, commenting, or sharing of anything that could jeopardize these proceedings in any way.”

Pc Bettley-retrial Smith’s is unlikely to happen until next year, according to testimony given at a previous hearing.