Payroll Increases Fall 300,000 Short of Expectations in Dismal Jobs Report

In September, the US economy grew at a slower pace than projected, with new nonfarm payroll figures falling around 300,000 short of expectations.

Reuters questioned economists, who projected a 500,000 increase, and the Wall Street Journal polled economists who predicted a similar increase.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that nonfarm payroll employment increased by 194,000 in September, falling more than 300,000 short of expectations.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, monthly employment growth has averaged 561,000 so far this year.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the increase was the smallest since December 2020.

The unemployment rate dropped by 0.4 percentage point to 4.8 percent, according to the BLS.

According to the press release: “Leisure and hospitality, professional and commercial services, retail trade, and transportation and warehousing all had significant job growth. The number of people employed in public education has decreased during the last month.” This is a developing story, and this page will be updated as more information becomes available.