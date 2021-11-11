PayPal has announced new restrictions that will effect everyone who has a PayPal account.

PayPal has announced a slew of changes that will affect millions of people.

Nine adjustments to the online payment system have been confirmed, and they will take effect on January 28, 2022.

One of the amendments is for sellers, who must now provide an online verifiable tracking number in proof of shipment and proof of delivery.

In addition, PayPal is offering 14 more currencies for account withdrawals.

They wrote to their customers, saying: “We’re making certain legal agreements adjustments that will affect you.

“There is no need for you to take action right now, but if you’d want to learn more, visit our Policy Updates page to learn more about the changes, when they’ll take effect, and what you can do if you don’t want to accept them.

“You may also see these updates by going to paypal.com/uk, clicking on ‘Legal’ at the bottom of the page, and then selecting ‘Policy Updates.'”

The terms of PayPal’s Buyer Protection and Seller Protection programs have been moved to separate web pages. These program terms were accepted when you agreed to the user agreement, and they are still part of it. The move is meant to make it easier to find and browse the terms.

PayPal’s Seller Protection service is being updated to make it clear that proof of shipment and delivery must also include an online verifiable tracking number.

Abuse of our online dispute resolution procedure, PayPal’s Buyer Protection program, and/or PayPal’s Seller Protection program are prohibited behaviors under the user agreement, as defined.

Clarifying that you will not be charged a Standard Issue Fee if your dispute meets all of PayPal’s Seller Protection program’s conditions.

It should be noted that a Minimum Reserve is also referred to as an Upfront Reserve.

Adding 14 new currencies for withdrawals from a PayPal account, as well as clarifying the minimum and maximum fees that may apply when these currencies are used in withdrawal transactions.

Changing the percentage-based fees for foreign donations and streamlining the market/region country designations for these costs.

Clarifying that a merchant’s donation sent or received is a sort of commercial transaction.

Introducing a list of to clarify the scope of the European Economic Area (EEA). “The summary has come to an end.”