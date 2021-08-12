Payments to victims of Purdue Pharma’s opioid abuse might total $48,000.

Purdue Pharma, the developer of OxyContin, is attempting to reach a settlement for hundreds of claims filed against it, which would involve payouts ranging from $3,500 to $48,000 to individual victims and their families.

The corporation claims that their settlement plan, which includes compensation to victims, could be worth $10 billion over time. Purdue is now developing medications to reverse overdoses and prevent addiction, which are included in the deal’s worth.

Purdue also intends to use income and cash on hand to combat the opioid issue by sponsoring treatment facilities and public awareness campaigns.

Purdue University’s affluent Sackler family is slated to donate $4.5 billion in cash and a philanthropic foundation to the settlement.

Purdue Pharma’s effort to settle thousands of cases related to the effects of OxyContin and other prescription opioid medications began its last step on Thursday, with the grudging support of many of individuals who have filed claims against the corporation.

Nearly two years after filing for bankruptcy, the firm came in front of a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge to request approval of its plan to restructure into a new organization that would no longer be owned by members of the Sackler family and would devote earnings to combating the opioid crisis.

Opponents accuse the agreement of shielding members of the Sackler family from opioid litigation despite the fact that they have not filed for bankruptcy or admitted wrongdoing.

However, the majority of the plaintiffs’ groups who have filed lawsuits against Purdue are in favor of the proposed settlement.

Before the hearing, Ed Neiger, a lawyer for individual victims and their families, said he will persuade U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain that it is preferable to approve the settlement plan than to continue fighting Purdue and the Sacklers in court for years.

In an interview, Neiger stated, “The plan must be examined in light of the alternative, not a comparison to the ideal.” “To date, the opioid pandemic has claimed the lives of almost 500,000 individuals. If we undertake the full-court press, another 500,000 people could die before we get a cent from the Sacklers.”

Judge Drain is not bound by the settlement because those who have claims against Purdue were given a vote on it.