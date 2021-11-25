Payments from the state pension after a loved one passes away – inheritance and who is eligible.

For roughly 12.4 million people in the UK, the State Pension provides crucial financial support each month, and for some, it is their sole source of income after retirement.

People who qualify for the full, new State Pension earn £179.60 per week, whereas those who qualify for the “old” basic State Pension (category A or B) receive £137.60 per week.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) administers this regular payment, which is accessible to anyone who have made enough National Insurance Contributions and met the UK Government’s eligible retirement age of 66 for both men and women in October 2020.

Men and women born before April 6, 1951 and April 6, 1953 are eligible for the basic State Pension, whereas those born after these dates are subject to the new State Pension laws.

If someone chooses to work after reaching State Pension age, they can defer payments.

When they do decide to file a claim, this will actually raise their payments. Furthermore, nothing prevents persons from claiming the State Pension while continuing to work.

A State Pension will not automatically stop when someone dies; you will need to take action.

You must notify the Pension Service when the person dies so that payments can be stopped. The Pension Service’s helpline number is 0800 731 0469.

Extra payments from your late spouse’s or civil partner’s State Pension may be available to you.

This, however, is contingent on their National Insurance Contributions and the date at which they reached State Pension age.

You may be eligible for Bereavement Benefits even if you haven’t reached State Pension age.

If a spouse or civil partner achieved State Pension age before April 6, 2016, GOV.UK advises people to contact the Pension Service when someone dies to see what benefits they may be entitled to.

If they do not already get the entire amount, they may be able to augment their basic State Pension by using the deceased’s qualifying years.

The “Your partner’s National Insurance record and your State Pension” tool in the UK. “Summary ends” if they reach State Pension age on or after April 6, 2016, or if they are under State Pension age when their spouse or civil partner dies.