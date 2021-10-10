Payments for Universal Credit will be made earlier at Christmas.

Bank holidays may result in Universal Credit (UC) claimants receiving payment from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) early.

The £20-a-week Universal Credit increase, which was added to payments at the start of the outbreak, was removed this week.

UC payments are normally sent monthly, although claimants will receive their money sooner if a payment date occurs on a bank holiday, such as Christmas, according to the UK Government’s website.

Christmas is on a Saturday this year, while Boxing Day is on a Sunday. This means that this year’s Bank Holidays will be on Monday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28.

As a result, anyone who normally receives their UC payment on those dates will receive their money on the Friday before Christmas Day, which this year is Christmas Eve, according to the Government’s website.

However, receiving the payment early means that the time between payments will be longer, comparable to receiving wages, and the money will have to last a little longer.