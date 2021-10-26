Payment changes for PIP, Universal Credit, and ESA for Christmas are discussed.

The holiday season is frequently the most expensive time of the year for people, and with Christmas just around the corner, it’s critical to keep track of your spending.

According to the Mirror, anyone who claim benefits, particularly those on Universal Credit, may see their payment date shift over the winter months.

Millions of people have already been impacted by the government’s decision to eliminate the £20 ‘uplift’ in Universal Credit.

This is in addition to other Covid assistance programs, such as furlough and self-employed income support scheme awards, coming to an end (SEISS).

If you rely on benefits, here’s what you need to know about the planned changes:

During the Christmas season, benefit payments generally arrive in bank accounts earlier than planned.

Because Universal Credit and other benefits are not paid on weekends or holidays, this is the case.

Being paid earlier has certain benefits, such as obtaining access to your money sooner, but it also means you’ll have to stretch your money further because you’ll be waiting longer for your next paycheck.

Christmas Day falls on a Saturday, while Boxing Day occurs on a Sunday. This means that this year’s official bank holidays will be on Monday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28.

So, if your benefit payment was supposed to arrive on the 25, 26, 27, or 28th of December, it will arrive on Friday, December 24.

If your pay is due on January 1, 2, or 3, you will be paid on Friday, December 31.

At the beginning of December, those who receive certain benefits should receive a £10 bonus from the government.

Those who solely claim Universal Credit are not eligible for the one-time payment.

Personal Independence Payments (PIP), Jobseeker’s Allowance, Incapacity Benefit, and other payments are instead eligible.

However, other families have described the £10 payment as a “insult” at a time when millions of people will be struggling to keep their homes warm this winter.

During the Covid epidemic, people who get Working Tax Credit did not need to notify HMRC about temporary cutbacks in their working hours.

This meant that even if your hours were reduced, you were still treated as if you worked regular hours. “The summary has come to an end.”