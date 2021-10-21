Paul Sinha of The Chase takes a shot at a competitor who slashed the prize pool with a minus offer.

After slashing 20% of the prize pot on The Chase, Paul Sinha advised a participant that they shouldn’t have taken the minus offer.

Patrick, Linda, Afreena, and Brian were all competing for a chance to win tens of thousands of pounds on the show.

Patrick, 33, was up first, and he wowed everyone with his £8000 cash builder.

After earning £7000, Linda was the second candidate to confront The Sinnerman.

She also advanced to the final, bringing the total prize pool to £15,000.

Afreena was unable to defeat Paul, leaving Brian as the team’s last hope.

Brian won £6,000 in his cash builder, and Paul offered him £60,000.

However, he surprised everyone when he chose the negative £3000 offer, reducing the team’s total to £12,000.

“You’re a better player than -£3000,” host Bradley Walsh said Brian, indicating that he possessed the knowledge to beat The Sinnerman.

“I believe you’ve been way too cautious in this situation, Brian.”

And Bradley was correct, as Brian breezed through to the final.

“It wasn’t so much that you were a terrific player,” the Sinnerman observed, “but you’ve taken 20% of the fund away, which a player of your caliber shouldn’t be doing.”

“Getting him back is the correct thing to do, and they’re now the favorite to win,” Paul added.